CONOVER Norma Justina Leclair Blackburn, 76, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at her residence. Norma was born Aug. 23, 1942, in Hampden County, Mass., to the late Antonio Leclair and Mercedes Lord Macsisak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott Blackburn. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard Dean Blackburn of the home; daughter, Suzanne Wilhelmi and husband, Steve, of Stanley; and grandson, David Voci Jr. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Blackburn family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.