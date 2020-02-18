November 22, 1925 - February 15, 2020 William "Worth" Black, 94 of Maiden passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his residence. Born Nov. 22, 1925, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late George William and Zora Bryte Davis Black. Worth was a past Master of the Maiden Masonic Lodge 592 and a member of Lawings Chapel Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for 70 years. He was retired from Burlington Industries. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by wife, Fredda Hallene Cline Black; three brothers, Page and wife, Jeanette Black, Gerald Black, Fay Black; and son-in-law, Jerry Yount. Left to cherish his memory are two sons, Gary Black of Maiden, Edsel and wife, Sherry Black, of Catawba; daughter, Phyllis Black Yount of Conover; five grandsons, Chad and wife, Tiffany Yount, of Virginia; Jeremy and wife, Kelly Black, of Maiden; Jason and wife, Heather Black, of Maiden; Dr. Mitchell and wife, Melissa Black, of Cary, Marty and wife, Laura Black, of Georgia; granddaughter, Michelle and husband, Brian Gasiorowski, of Charlotte; 13 great-grandchildren, Madison Yount, Simmons Yount, Sullivan Yount, Jack Gasiorowski, Caleb Black, Hannah Black, Raegan Black, Camden Black, Collins Black, Noah Black, Lydia Black, William Black, Hallie Black; brother, Ford and wife, Janice Black, of Catawba; sister, Juanita Black Sherrill, of Catawba; two sisters-in-law, Jean Black of Catawba, Betty Black of Conover; special niece's family, Patti and Mark Keener and sons, Andrew, Michael, and David Keener of Stanley; numerous nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Aisha Rendelmen, Nina Rome and Deborah Watts Special thanks to Carolina Caring, Joanna, Cathy, Kirsten and Kyle. The funeral service will be held Wednesday Feb. 19, at 2 p.m., at Lawings Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden with the Revs. Jason Canipe and Kyle Patton officiating. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Rights. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Lawings Chapel Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring in Newton; or Masonic Home for Children in Oxford. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com

Feb 19
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
2:00PM
Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church
4637 Lawing Chapel Church Road
Maiden, NC 28650
Feb 18
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church
4637 Lawing Chapel Church Road
Maiden, NC 28650
