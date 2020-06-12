Black, Robin Ruth

January 16, 1956 - June 8, 2020 Robin Ruth Black, 64, of Newton, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the family.
Service information
Jun 15
Gathering of Family and Friends
Monday, June 15, 2020
2:00PM
Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
Jun 15
Celebration of Life
Monday, June 15, 2020
3:00PM
Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
