Nancy Black September 18, 1935 - January 29, 2020 Nancy Harriet Travis Galloway Black, 84, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Universal Health Care of North Raleigh. She was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Catawba County, to the late James Rollin Travis and Ruth Seagle Travis. In addition to her parents she was preceded by death by her son, Carl Alan Galloway; 1st husband, Carl Galloway; and 2nd husband, Allen Black. Mrs. Black was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and was retired from the Hickory City School System, where she was an administrative assistant. Following retirement she was a volunteer at Northview Middle School. She was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #48, former member of DAV Auxiliary #34, where she held local and state offices. She was recognized by Palliative Care Center and Hospice of Catawba Valley for 25 years of caring service. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, James F. Galloway and wife, Donna, of Asheville; daughter, Ruthann Brawley of Raleigh; grandchildren, Katelyn Galloway Paice and husband, Jeff, Andrea Galloway Smith and husband, Matthew, Carleigh Brawley Gladden and husband, Joey, and Jannah Edwards Brawley; great-grandchildren, Sydney Rose Paice, Saylor June Paice, Shaeley Gail Galloway Smith, Rainier Grace Galloway Smith, and Thomas Joseph Gladden III. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m.,Saturday, Feb. 1, in the chapel of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Jasmine Tesdahl officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, C/O Pre-School Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 9580, Hickory, N.C. 28603. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Hickory www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Black, Nancy
Service information
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
547 6th St. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Feb 1
Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
547 6th St. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Feb 1
cemetery
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
366 4th St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
