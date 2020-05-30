Black, Edith Blackwell

Edith Blackwell Black, 90, currently of Manassas, Va., formerly of Hildebran, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She is survived by her son, Thomas L. Black II and daughter-in-law, Donell Black; and longtime best friend, Susie Childers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Myrtle Blackwell; husband, Leonard Black; infant son, Lynn Franklin Black, and grandson, Thomas Leonard (Lynn) Black III. Edith retired from Wachovia Bank & Trust Co. as a banking officer. She was a longtime member of Penelope Baptist Church in Hickory, serving as Deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member. Edith loved to write poetry and a compilation of her favorite inspirational poems was recently published. Edith touched so many with her warm smile and kind spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Monday, June 1, at Catawba Funeral Home. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Dr. Robert Thompson, Pastor of Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory, at the funeral home. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, P.O. Box 97372, Washington DC 20090-7372. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
