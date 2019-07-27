MAIDEN Eddie Clemon Black, 70, of Maiden passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at his residence. He was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Lincoln County to the late James England Black and Geneva Sherrill Black. Eddie served as Pastor of Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Newton for 21 years. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Judith Drum Black, of the home; son, Joshua Black and wife, Rebekah, of Goose Creek; daughters, Meghan Cook of Maiden and Laura Black of Maiden; brothers, Allen Black of Arkansas, Nathan Black of Lincolnton and David Black of Lincolnton; and grandchild, Addison Cook of Maiden. A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m., at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden. The Revs. Willie Overton, Kenny Lloyd, Arlie Roten and Scott Whitesides will officiate. Burial will follow at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Newton. Memorials may be made to Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 1659 Old Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658 Condolences may be sent to the Black family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Black family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
