May 8, 2020 On Friday, May 8, 2020, Kaden von Drehle Bishop, 27, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind all his earthly cares into the loving arms of his "papaw," Frank von Drehle and his sister, Keaton, to continue to learn and grow in the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ. Survivors include his mom, Terri von Drehle, and his dad, Ken Bishop; "mamaw," Pat von Drehle; brothers, Brock, Austin, Ki, Brysen and Gannon; sisters, Collyn, Camri and Brielle; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Riley, to the care of his loving sister, Camri. Kaden loved hiking, playing disc golf, skiing and boating on Lake Hickory, and kayaking with family and friends. He was a tender, witty, smart, handsome man who could light up any room with his contagious laughter and megawatt smile. Kaden was a gifted singer, musician, fabulous cook, hardworking and absolutely oozed with charm and charisma. He loved playing his guitar and singing to his biggest fan, Mamaw. In kindergarten, he was awarded the Biggest Hugger. His hugs were genuine and heartfelt. He was amazing with children and had high hopes for a future family as he continued his higher education while working full time at Wood Restaurant. A celebration of Kaden's life will be held at a future date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TROSA Rehabilitation Center in Durham, 919-419-1059. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
