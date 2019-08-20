HICKROY Crystal Dawn Bingham, 48, of Hickory, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. The Bingham family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.