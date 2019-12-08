MAIDEN Ruby Inez Thornton Biggerstaff, 92, of Maiden passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Trinity Ridge in Mtn. View. Ruby was born Jan.17, 1927, in Lincoln County to the late John Eldridge and Pearl Bell Boyd Thornton. Mrs. Biggerstaff worked as a finisher in the textile industry for many years. Ruby loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She was an active member of her church. She loved singing in the choir and taking trips with her church groups. Ruby was an avid gardener and enjoyed working in her yard. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Reese Biggerstaff; son, John Andrew Biggerstaff; brother, Boyd H. Thornton; and three sisters, Edith Thornton Coulter, Helen Thornton Williams, and Hazel Thornton Perkins. Ruby is survived by son, Steven Harold Biggerstaff and wife, Ginger; sister, Irene Thornton Hinson; four grandchildren, Brandon Biggerstaff (Janie Crain) of Hickory, Kristina Biggerstaff (Josh Hentschel) of Maiden, Dylan Biggerstaff and Davis Biggerstaff both of Hickory; three great-grandchildren, Lexis Crain, Liam Biggerstaff and Weston Biggerstaff all of Hickory; daughter-in-law, Teresa Biggerstaff of Maiden; and many other cherished relatives and friends. The Biggerstaffs would like to thank the staffs of Trinity Ridge in Mtn. View and Carillon in Newton for their kindness and loving care of Ruby. The Biggerstaff family will receive friends Monday Dec. 9, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Memorial Reformed Church in Maiden. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the sanctuary of Memorial Reformed Church. The Rev. Ronnie W. Parker will be officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Catawba Valley; or the Alzheimer's Association of Western N.C. Goodin-Drum Funeral Home of Maiden is serving the Biggerstaff family.