Beyersdorfer, Gerald "Jerry" Lee

October 27, 1938 - May 27, 2020 Gerald "Jerry" Lee Beyersdorfer, 81, of Claremont, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 27, 1938, he was preceded in death by his father, Charles Beyersdorfer Sr. and his mother, Julia (nee Skrabacz) Beyersdorfer. He attended Christian Brothers College Military High School in St. Louis and graduated from St. Louis University. He and his wife, Patricia, were high school sweethearts and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary July 4. During their years together, they were blessed with a son and a daughter. He was Grandpa Jerry and PawPaw to his grandchildren and great-grandsons. He was an accomplished businessperson and retired as an owner-franchiser of Baskin Robbins in Hickory. He served as past President of the Lake Hickory Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was also a First Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory. He and Pat enjoyed their retirement vacationing in Sunset Beach. Shopping at the local flea markets was a hobby, along with working daily in his yard and feeding the birds. He also was a student of presidential history and an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Carolina Panthers fan. Jerry is survived by his wife, Pat; son, Jeffrey, of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Cynthia Wagstaff (Ken), of Delanco, N.J.; grandsons, Hayes Beyersdorfer, of Los Angeles, Cali., Spencer Beyersdorfer, of Chicago, Ill., Lucas Wagstaff, of Delanco, N.J.; granddaughters, Ragan Capozzoli (Gia), of Palmyra, N.J., and Wynne Beyersdorfer, of Phoenix, Ariz., and St. Louis, Mo; great-grandsons, Bryson and Maxwell Cicali; brother, Charles Beyersdorfer Jr. (Mary Kay); in-laws, Sylvia and Gary Berutti, and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, special friends and neighbors. The family wishes to thank his caregivers at Trinity Ridge Center and Frye Regional Medical Center. Memorials may be made to Lake Hickory Rotary Club, P.O. Box 9104, Hickory, NC, 28603, for their Scholarship Program; or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to COVID-19, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights, Ill. will be serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Kassly Mortuary of Fairview Heights, IL www.kasslyfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.