CONOVER Rheda LaVerne Deal Bettini, 86, of Conover, passed away Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born Jan. 6, 1932, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late John Quincy Deal and Nona Clyde Carpenter Deal. Preceding her in death were daughter, Susan Locke; brothers, John Quincy Deal Jr., Clyde Deal; sisters, Annie Belle Green, Eva Hoke Hefner, Myrtle Epps, Eunice Deal; and her beloved pet, Cosby. Rheda is survived by daughters, Kathy Ray and husband, Jonathan, of Conover, Sheila Brake and husband, Barry, of Clarksville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Garrison Locke and wife, Amy, Daniel Locke and wife, Sarah, Colin Ray and fiancée, Elizabeth; stepgrandchildren, Dustin Brake and wife, Lindsay, Barbara Jean Brake; great-grandchildren, Emory Locke, Bennet Locke; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Wyatt and Waylon Brake. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Annie Rae Deal; numerous nieces and nephews, and the beloved extended family of John Locke. Rheda was a member of Trinity Baptist church in Newton, where she sang in the choir. She loved music and sang with the Hickory Choral Society, the Relative Quartet, and the Church Wagon Gang. Her dancing and singing skills led her to perform many musical productions at locations throughout the area including The Green Room, Hickory Community Theater, Foothills, and Lenoir-Rhyne. She was once deemed "The Dancing Grandma" in a Hickory Daily Record newspaper article. The family would like to thank the staff at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation, Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn, and Caldwell Hospice for Rheda's care. The Service of Remembrance will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton, with Pastor Brant Hoots officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation, 920 4th St SW, Conover, NC 28613; The Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602; and Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Med Research Bldg., 650 W. 168th St., New York, NY 10032. Condolences may be sent to the Bettini family at www.drumfh-conover.com. The Bettini family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.
