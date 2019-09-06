NEWTON Joseph Valetine Beshara, 87, of Newton, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 3 p.m., at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The Beshara family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
