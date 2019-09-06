NEWTON Joseph Valetine Beshara, 87, of Newton, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 3 p.m., at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The Beshara family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.