February 9, 1936 - May 10, 2020 Pearl S. Berryhill, 84, of Newton, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Cambridge House, and finally in the arms of Jesus. Born Feb. 9, 1936, she was the daughter of the late William Ben Sanders and Cennie C. Sanders. Survivors include son, Dale Lee Wilkinson and wife, Billie Wilkinson, of Newton; daughter, Cora W. LaFevers and husband, Danny LaFevers, of Newton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, her husband Roy L. Berryhill; and son Wade "Squeeky" Sigmon, preceded her in death. Pearl was a loving mother, and grandmother, who was always there for everyone. She was the owner and operator, with her husband, Roy, at Roy's Trading Post in Newton, for many years. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, May 15, at Brookford Cemetery with Pastor David Crump officiating. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

