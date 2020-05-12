February 9, 1936 - May 10, 2020 Pearl Isa Berryhill, 84, of Hildebran, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. The Berryhill family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

