Berry Jr., Bill

August 10, 1940 - June 14, 2020 Dewey William "Bill" Berry Jr., 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Catawba County, Aug. 10, 1940, to the late Hazel and Dewey William Berry Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Berry. Bill was a graduate of Hickory High School and graduate of Wingate and N.C. State University. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Maiden. Bill was a charter member of Glen Oaks Golf Club and enjoyed golfing and being outdoors. Bill loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed! Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife, Alice Batchelor Berry; son, Michael E. Berry (Lona); grandchildren, Kenny Bailey (Becca); Chasity Berry Huffman (Chad); Courtney Berry Johnson (Jay); great-grandchildren, Zachery and Zoie Bailey; great-great-granddaughter, Lillian Bailey; sisters, Shilda Burns and Gloria Barger (Buddy); a number of nieces and nephews; and many friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at First Baptist Church, 50 East Main St. in Maiden, with a 2 p.m. celebration of life service to follow, with the Rev. Eddie Andrews officiating. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Carolina Caring for their love and support while caring for Bill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Maiden. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Gastonia www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
