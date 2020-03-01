April 11, 1950 - February 18, 2020 Carol Lee Sweeney Bergholz, 69, of Swannanoa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center. Carol was brought home to God very peacefully by the angels after battling multiple myeloma cancer. Carol was a very loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. All who have known her remember her sweet, loving, and giving personality. Carol enjoyed hiking, her family and friends, her church family, sewing and gardening. Everything she touched grew from her love. Mrs. Bergholz worked in marketing for General Electric for 30 years. A native of Patterson, N.J., Carol was a daughter of the late John J. and Mary Layton Sweeney. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Jim Sweeney. Surviving are her husband, George Malcolm Bergholz; daughter, Lori Allen; son-in-law, Bob Allen; stepdaughter, Nancy Bergholz; grandchildren, Eli Allen, Abraham Allen, Nadia Bergholz; and nephew, James Sweeney. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with Pastors Michael McFarland and Richard Tucker officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Carol Bergholz would be welcomed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 51 Wilburn Place, Asheville, NC 28806. The memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com. Groce Funeral Home www.grocefuneralhome.com
