NEWTON Sadly, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, Donna Marie Szmagaj Berger 72, affectionately called "Baby Skins", "Pumpster" and "DMSB" passed away into the loving arms of her father, Henry and "baby brother", Wayne. She was a very kind and loving person who gave us great joy but departed much too soon. She leaves behind to those who cherish her, David E. Berger, husband and "Lil Man", of Newton; mother, Dolores Szmagaj of Pittsburgh, Pa.; brother, Alan Szmagaj of Rockville, Md.; sister, Marietta Lavoie of Riviere-Du-Loup, Canada; and her precious doggies, Chang Lei and Emmett Von. Donna was a church organist in her youth and was especially proud to have the Bishop of Pittsburgh (whom she lovingly called "The Big Cheese") marry her May 12, 1973. A celebration of life will be held at Chillfire Restaurant for invited family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Humane Society of Lincoln County, 2422 Country Club Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092 Condolences may be sent to the Berger family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Berger family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Kirby Maintenance New roofs Tear offs Shingle or metal Vinyl siding all types Window replacements Gutter installation Fully insured. Free estimatesmates 828-308-8412
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
RICKY MILLSAPS TREE WORKS PLUS Complete tree care, storm damage, bucket truck, stump grinder, lots cleared, bush hog, skid steer work, haul gravel. INSURED - FREE ESTIMATES 704-592-2411 - 704-880-0605
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!