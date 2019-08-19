SUPPLY Rachel Joanne Bennett, 52, of Supply, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at her residence. She was born Aug. 3, 1967, in New Hanover County to Dr. Foyd Bennett and the late Shirley Mullinax Bennett. Rachel had a smile that could light up a room, she loved people and never met a stranger. She treasured spending time with her children and her grandson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Mullinax Bennett; paternal grandparents, Robert "R.B." and Dorothy "Mama Dot" Bennett; and maternal grandparents, Wilburn and Beatrice Mullinax. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald "Ronnie" Camp Jr. of the home; sons, Alex Bryson of Candler, Curt Bryson of Candler; daughter, Tabitha Bryson and husband, Adrian Sudduth, of Maiden; father, Dr. Foyd Bennett and wife, Myrna, of Holden Beach; brother, Robbie Bennett and wife, Rhonda, of Maiden; sisters, Tammie Spencer and husband, Greg of Newton, Linda Bennett of Supply; grandson, Acen Sudduth; father of her children, Billy Bryson of Candler; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A service to celebrate Rachel's life will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m., at Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. Dr. Carson Moseley will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Alex Bryson, Curt Bryson, Adrian Sudduth, Billy Bryson, Austin Howard and Terry Abernathy. Condolences may be sent to the Bennett family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Bennett family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.

