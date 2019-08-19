SUPPLY Rachel Joanne Bennett, 52, of Supply, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at her residence. She was born Aug. 3, 1967, in New Hanover County to Dr. Foyd Bennett and the late Shirley Mullinax Bennett. Rachel had a smile that could light up a room, she loved people and never met a stranger. She treasured spending time with her children and her grandson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Mullinax Bennett; paternal grandparents, Robert "R.B." and Dorothy "Mama Dot" Bennett; and maternal grandparents, Wilburn and Beatrice Mullinax. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald "Ronnie" Camp Jr. of the home; sons, Alex Bryson of Candler, Curt Bryson of Candler; daughter, Tabitha Bryson and husband, Adrian Sudduth, of Maiden; father, Dr. Foyd Bennett and wife, Myrna, of Holden Beach; brother, Robbie Bennett and wife, Rhonda, of Maiden; sisters, Tammie Spencer and husband, Greg of Newton, Linda Bennett of Supply; grandson, Acen Sudduth; father of her children, Billy Bryson of Candler; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A service to celebrate Rachel's life will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m., at Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. Dr. Carson Moseley will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Alex Bryson, Curt Bryson, Adrian Sudduth, Billy Bryson, Austin Howard and Terry Abernathy. Condolences may be sent to the Bennett family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Bennett family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.