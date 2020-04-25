Marian Doris Bennett, 92, of Hickory, died Thursday, April 23, 2020. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Jenkins Funeral Home is serving the Bennett family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
