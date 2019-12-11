GRANITE FALLS Kay Mecimore Benfield, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 5 p.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Kay Mecimore Benfield.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
