GRANITE FALLS Kay Mecimore Benfield, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 5 p.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Kay Mecimore Benfield.