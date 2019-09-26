LINCOLNTON Jack Hugh Benfield, 87, of Cardinal Care in Lincolnton, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Todd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., today (Thursday, Sept. 26), at Warlick Funeral Home. Jack was born April 2, 1932, in Gaston County, to the late Phiefer and Blanche Abernathy Benfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine Benfield; two sisters, Frances Clontz and Evelyn Scronce; and a brother, Harold Benfield. He worked for Carolina Freight. He is survived by a son, Mark Benfield, and wife, Delora, of Maiden; a brother, Jennings Benfield of Lincolnton; and a grandson, Joe Goodson. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Ste. 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Benfield family.
