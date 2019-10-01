GRANITE FALLS Frances Benfield, 87, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care in Hudson. She was born Jan. 7, 1932, daughter of the late John and Estelle Stephens Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarkson Benfield; one son, Ronald Benfield; and one brother, John R. Jones Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brenda Caldwell (Daniel) of Petal, Miss.; granddaughter, Stephanie Harrell (Matthew) of Summit, Miss.; grandsons, Daniel Caldwell (Jenni Lynn) of Mandeville, La., David Caldwell (Skyler) of Petal; and great-granddaughter, Grace Louise Caldwell of Mandeville. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church in Granite Falls from 12 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., with the Revs. Dr. Robert Evans Jr. and Jay Worsley officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 12 Crestview St., Granite Falls, NC 28630; or Caldwell County Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
