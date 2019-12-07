HICKORY Marietta Taylor Benade passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. There will not be a service in Hickory. The Benade family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Hickory, NC.
