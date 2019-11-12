HICKORY Frances Mebane Roney Belmore died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family. Fran was born March 31, 1922, in Rocky Mount. She was the seventh child of the late Dr. and Mrs. R. H. Roney. Fran grew up in Burlington, and attended Elon College. She was a lifelong Episcopalian and a member of The Church of the Ascension in Hickory. Fran was married to the late Kent Belmore. Fran is survived by her children, Catherine Lee Belmore of Hickory, the Rev. Kent Belmore Jr. and his wife, the Rev. Connie Dee Belmore of Las Vegas, Nev., and Frances Mebane Belmore of Hickory. Fran's surviving grandchildren are Carson Nathan Copeland II of Hickory, Kent Belmore Copeland of Raleigh, Thomas Kent Belmore of Asheville, and Sarah Belmore Hays of Las Vegas. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m., at Saint Francis Episcopal Church, 3506 Lawndale Dr. in Greensboro. Committal in the garden will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Thompson Child Family Focus, 6800 St. Peter's Lane, Mathews, NC 28105; or to Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, 973 Locust St., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Belmore family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. Drum Funeral Home in Hickory is honored to be serving the Belmore family.
