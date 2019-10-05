Mary Bell CONOVER Mary Grandel Bell, 72, of Conover passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m., at Bright Light Tabernacle. The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at Bright Light Tabernacle. The Bell family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.