September 21, 1925 - May 22, 2020 Hubert Bell, 94, of Hickory, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, from natural causes. He was born in Cherokee County, to the late Milligan Bell and Essie Brannon Bell. At an early age, he went to work for The Manhatten Project in Oak Ridge, Tenn., the town where the atomic bomb was built in 1943. He would later often reminisce about his experiences there. Afterward he was employed in and retired from the furniture industry after 45 years, but his true passion was building houses which was only superseded by his love for his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Fleta Allmon Bell; six brothers and sisters; and two sons, Claude Bell and Troy Bell. He is survived by a sister, Marene Rudder of Georgia; a son, Ray Bell and wife, Debbie, of Hickory; a daughter, Faye Jackson and husband, Ennis, of Hickory; grandchildren, Jeremy Bell and wife, Samantha, of Charlotte, Jamie Bell and wife, Brooke, of Hickory, Kathy Jackson of Hickory, Jennifer Bell of Massachusetts; and great-grandchildren, Brady Bell and Mia Bell. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 28, at Fairview Cemetery in Hickory. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com

To plant a tree in memory of Hubert Bell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.