Christopher "Chris" Eric Beisler NEWTON Christopher "Chris" Eric Beisler, 67, of Newton and formerly of Bowie, Md., passed away peacefully at his residence with his family by his side, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Born Sept. 16, 1952, in Hackensack, N.J., he was the son of the late Charles Beisler and Barbara Smith Martel. Chris was a proud, unselfish, honest, brave, hardworking and strong man. He was a loving and devoted husband, dad, and "Grampy". His passion and love of motor sports created many wonderful family memories. This passion has passed down and is continuing to live on through the family NLS Race team. He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Beisler; daughter, Erica Brown and husband, Cory, of Hickory; son, Clifford "Cliff" Beisler and wife, Elizabeth, of Conover; grandchildren, Jeremy and Ryan Brown, Madelyn and Cayden Beisler; brothers, Peter and Robert Beisler; special cousin, Paul Dixon of Park Ridge, N.J.; his loyal, mischievous horse, Chance; and many friends whom he considered family, especially Corey Danley and his family. A celebration of Chris's life will be held at the family residence Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations can be made to the Smith Family Scholarship Foundation, 25 South 5th St., Parkridge, NJ 07656, which provides annual scholarships to seniors pursuing careers in the field of education, including classroom teaching, nursing, counseling, special education, and library studies. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Christopher "Chris" Eric Beisler. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
DARK AGED MULCH 100% Organic Aprox. 12 yards on full dump truck - $150 Delivered. Quantity Discounts Available Best Price ANYWHERE! CALL 828-308-0801
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!