Becton, Linda Sue Taylor

July 21, 1939 - June 7, 2020 Mrs. Linda Sue Taylor Becton, 80, of Newland, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Becton was born July 21, 1939, in Bogue, a daughter of the late Carl and Virginia Moore Taylor. She met her husband Lee and due to his career advancement they moved from Kinston to Winston-Salem, to Wilkesboro, and finally settled in Conover, where she retired from Newton-Conover City Schools. After retirement, they moved to Land Harbor in Newland, where they lived by the Linville River for 20 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, George and James Taylor. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Lee Becton of the home; one son, Stan Becton and wife, Eyvonne, of Charlotte; and a daughter, Susan Becton of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Hickory. Also surviving are a number of nieces, nephews and numerous close friends. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date due to the COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Dr., Spruce Pine, NC 28777. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
