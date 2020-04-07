September 14, 1927 - April 3, 2020 Lynn Beckom passed away peacefully Friday, April 3, 2020, after complications with congestive heart failure. She was 92. Born in McColl, S.C., Sept. 14, 1927, she was one of five children. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh McLucas and Willie McCormick McLucas; her siblings, Leslie Gaillard, Effie McLucas, Krysteen Hooley and Hugh McLucas; her first husband, Ray Rowe; and her daughter, Leslie Rowe Millsaps. Lynn was a local school teacher for 39 years. She worked with Catawba County Schools during the last part of her career and taught seventh grade English. While at Arndt Middle School, she participated in helping with the Beta Club and other activities. She was also very active in the community until her recent passing, being the president of the St. Stephens Lions Club, a member of the Conover Eastern Star #313, and member of the Hickory Women Club, Book Club, Garden Club and the Gamma Eta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority. She enjoyed all of her club meetings and could always recognize a former student somewhere around town when she was out and about. She also enjoyed having lunch with her former colleagues from Arndt Middle School; meeting once a month with the Redskins Club. A member of Corinth Reformed United Church of Christ for more than 50 years, Lynn taught Bible School and oversaw organizing the angels for the Christmas candlelight services for many years. Lynn was a graduate of Queens College in Charlotte, and received her master's in English from Lenoir-Rhyne College. While in school at Queens, she was a ticket agent for the Grey Hound Bus line. Lynn was a great lover of music and often played the accordion and piano. She always remembered her upbringing on a farm and gardened her whole life. Her favorite flowers were violets and purple and white orchids. Lynn is survived by her husband of 53 years, James Beckom Sr.; her children, Malinda Rowe Coleman, James Beckom Jr., Debra Beckom McMillian and Mary Beckom Roberts; as well as 10 loving grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a private family graveside service. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Corinth Reformed United Church of Christ, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
