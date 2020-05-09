March 16, 1935 - May 5, 2020 Jim Beckom Sr., 85, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after a lengthy illness with pulmonary embolisms. Born in Hickory, March 16, 1935, he was one of five children. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Everette West Beckom Sr. and Lucille Boland Beckom; siblings, Everette Beckom Jr., Mitzie Beckom Abernathy, Harold Beckom and Joe Beckom; and daughter, Leslie Rowe Millsaps and his wife of 53 years, Lynn Beckom. Jim worked in the family business Nelly Bee Products for many years. In addition to working with his family, Jim was able to obtain a black belt in Akido and opened a dojo for lessons. He was also very active in the community being a member of the St. Stephens Lions Club, a member and Past Worthy Patron of the Conover Eastern Star #313, former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, in Hickory, brother at Hickory Masonic Lodge 343 for over 44 years, Catawba Chapter 60 Royal Arch Masons, Hickory Council 32 Royal and Select Masters, Hickory Commandery 17 Knights Templar, Scottish Rite Valley, of Charlotte, Royal Order of Scotland, and a member of the Oasis Shriners and White Shrine. Jim was also a member of Corinth-Reformed United Church of Christ for more than 50 years. He was very active in these groups until the last few years. He received many accolades, including one that he greatly cherished, being coroneted a 33rd degree mason in 2013. Jim is survived by his children, Malinda Rowe Coleman, James Beckom Jr., Debra Beckom McMillian, and Mary Beckom Roberts; 10 loving grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a private family graveside service. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
