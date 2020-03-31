September 21, 1965 - March 27, 2020 Darron Keith Beck, 54, of Hickory, went home to be with his Lord, Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home. Born Sept. 21, 1965, he was the son of the late Karen Ramona Beeching King and Charles Leandrew Beck. He is survived by his wife, Karen Price Beck of the home; two sons, Ethan Leandrew Beck and wife, Kaci, of Lincolnton and Logan Keith Beck and fiancée, Brittany of Shelby; two stepchildren, Amanda Gorin and fiancé, Brendan, of Hickory and Damon Smith and fiancée, Terra, of Connelly Springs; four sisters, Donna Grace Marie Beck and partner, Tommy, of Hudson, Melanie Lamb and husband, Jerry, of Maiden, Marion Coffey and partner, Joe, of Maiden, and Kathy Rhodes of Tennessee; his mother-in-law, Clifteen Price; a brother-in-law, Daren Price and fiancé, Michelle; six grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Miley. Darron's parents, Charles Leandrew Beck and Karen Ramona Beeching King, preceded him in death. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
