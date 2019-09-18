HICKORY Jacqueline Roper Beaver, 78, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. A service to celebrate Jacqueline's life will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m., at Miller's Lutheran Church in Hickory.The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Beaver family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ONE WOMAN CLEANING MACHINE
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY