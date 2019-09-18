HICKORY Jacqueline Roper Beaver, 78, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. A service to celebrate Jacqueline's life will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m., at Miller's Lutheran Church in Hickory.The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Beaver family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.