Robert "Bob" Lee Beard HICKORY Robert "Bob" Lee Beard, 73, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Trinity Ridge Lutheran Home in Hickory. Bob was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Catawba County, the son of Raliegh Beryl Beard and the late Betty Hawn Beard. He was the former co-owner of Bo Peeps Restaurant. Bob was a family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He loved to fish, hunt and golf. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Teresa Foster Beard of the home; son, Samuel Robert Beard of Hickory; daughter, Deidra Chennupalli and husband, Sashank of Asheville; father, Raleigh Beryl Beard of Hickory; brother, David Beard and wife, Sherry of Hickory; and grandchildren, Dhruv Robert Chennupalli, Greyson Beard, McKinley Beard and Jackie Beard. The worship sevice will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hickory. The Rev. David Drysdale will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., Monday at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 1911 Zion Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. Condolences may be sent to the Beard family at www.willis-reynoldsfh.com.
