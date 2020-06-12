Beard, Dwight Wesley

February 13, 1941 - June 11, 2020 Dwight Wesley Beard, 79, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his residence. Born Feb. 13, 1941, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Zell Wesley and Mildred Schronce Beard. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Maiden. Dwight never met a stranger and was loved dearly by his family. In addition to his parents; first wife, Kay Dellinger Beard, preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory are wife, Lynda Beard of the home; two daughters, Amanda Kain and husband, Greg of Maiden, Tonya and husband, Garrett of Maiden; stepson, Scott Schronce and wife, Rebecca of Terrell; five grandsons, Spencer and Max Kain, Sawyer and Seth Moss, and Logan Schronce; two sisters, JoAnn Bolick of Newton and Sheila Allison of Tennessee. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 14, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ethan Drum officiating. Burke Mortuary in Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
12:00AM
6105 Startown Road
Maiden, NC 28650
