July 17, 1951 - February 6, 2020 Billy Michael "Mike" Beard, 68, passed away at his residence Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. He was born in Catawba County July 17, 1951, to the late Billy Eugene and Joyce Katherine Beard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Wilson; and grandson, Hunter Wilson. Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Rita Herman Beard; son, Jason Beard (Suzanne); daughter, Dana Johnson (Mark); daughter-in-law, Jamey Wilson; grandchildren, Taylor and Alex Beard, Jonathan Johnson, Kayla Dilday; and great-grandchildren, Khloe Taylor, Jayda Johnson and Kayden Johnson. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at May Chapel United Methodist Church, 1707 Mays Chapel Church Rd., in Maiden. A celebration of life service will follow at 4:30 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Jason Guyer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Men's Outreach of Mays Chapel united Methodist Church. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

