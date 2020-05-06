July 14, 1920 - May 3, 2020 Edith Irene Hallman Beane, 99, passed away peacefully at Trinity Village in Hickory, Sunday, May 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 14, 1920, in the family home in Granite Falls, to the late John R. Hallman and Lula Richards Hallman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gerald C. Beane; a brother, Charles Hallman; sisters, Margaret Hallman, Mary Winkler, Helen Baker, and Nancy Elmore; and sons-in-law, Barry Cline and Joe Belk. She is survived by her daughters, Karan Cline of Granite Falls and Mary Catherine Belk of Hickory; granddaughter, Cheryl Arnold (Jason) of Granite Falls; grandson, Tim Cline (Jennifer) of Granite Falls; great-grandchildren, Emily and Sarah Arnold and Josh Cline, all of Granite Falls. She is also survived by nieces, Kay Hatch of Granite Falls, Beverly Edwards of Hickory, and Paula Bray of California; nephews, Charles Elmore of Virginia, Richard Hallman of Taylorsville, and Bob Beane of Burke County; and a number of great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Edith was a lifelong member of Philadelphia Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. She served on many committees, was active in the church music program, taught in both the Sunday school and Bible school programs, was a dedicated member of WELCA, and she and her husband served as financial secretaries for many years. She graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1938. She was an employee of Belk for over 30 years before her retirement. After retiring from Belk, she joined Granite Falls Homemakers and was very active in the organization. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, helping others, and especially spending time with her family. A private graveside service will be held for the family with Pastor Diane Cline officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Edith's family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Trinity Village for their love and the care given to her over the past eight years. They cared for and treated her like family and gave her a wonderful quality of life during her time there. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Philadelphia Lutheran Church, 52 Pinewood Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630 or to Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
