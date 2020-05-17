October 2, 1943 - May 14, 2020 Mr. Rufus Garvey Bean, 76, of Mt. Airy, passed away at his home Thursday, May 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Hickory, Oct. 2, 1943, to the late Rufus S. and Viola A. Bryant Bean. Mr. Bean was a loving husband, father, stepfather and grandfather. He enjoyed life, especially when he had the opportunity to go fishing or spend time with his family. Earlier in his life he liked racing cars, as well as building and flying RC Airplanes. Mr. Bean worked in IT with various companies during his career before retiring from Sara Lee. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan J. Fann-Bean; daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Mark Weaver; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and April Bean; stepsons, Chad Fann, Michael Fann and Bobby Fann; grandchildren, Cassidy Smith, Andrew Smith, Lily Bean, Lauren Fann, Zachary Fann, Colton Fann, and Bobby Fann, Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Delilah, Bobby Joe, Kiersten, Bryson, Madison and Riley. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a celebration of life service will be held at a later time. Moody Funeral Service & Crematory www.moodyfuneralservices.com
