CHERRYVILLE Carroll Ned Beam, 84, of Dallas-Cherryville Highway, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his daughter's residence. He was born Feb. 25, 1935, in Lincoln County, to the late H. Craig and Mary Ellen Speagle Beam. Carroll Ned served in the Army National Guard. He worked for many years in banking and retired from BB&T of Cherryville. Carroll Ned was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, where he served in several capacities, including the church council. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Hulsey Beam; his children, Brenda Arney, Sandra Powell (Wayne), Harold Craig Beam (Rhonda), and Martin Lee Beam; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Carroll Ned's family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, at Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Jonathan Gantt. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.carpentersfuneralhome.net.