James Harper Beall III LENOIR James Harper Beall III, 77, of Lenoir, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Jim Beall; his parents, Lorraine Willcox Beall and James Harper Beall Jr. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Cole Beall; his children, Anne-Lindsay Beall, Stewart Beall, Margaret Beall Miller; and his grandsons, Henry and Ethan Beall and Wyatt Miller. Harper was born in Lenoir March 14, 1942. He graduated from Lenoir High School and started working summers at Fairfield Chair Company when he was 16 years old. Fairfield Chair was his life's work and he enjoyed a 40+ year career with the company. He began by sweeping the warehouse, loading lumber and working on the maintenance crew. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Brenda Cole, and graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1964, he came back to Lenoir to work at Fairfield full-time. He worked on the plant floor, was promoted to shipping, and then sales before becoming President in 1984 and Chairman of the Board from 1999 to 2015. He often joked that he literally started at the bottom and worked his way up. Harper was a business and community leader who served on the Board of Directors for Caldwell Memorial Hospital, Caldwell County Hospice, Caldwell County United Way, Caldwell County Halfway House, and the Caldwell County Red Cross. He also served on the Board of Directors for CCB Financial Corp. (now SunTrust/Truist Bank), the American Furniture Manufacturing Association and was a member of the UNC Morehead Scholarship Selection Committee. Harper's greatest achievements were the ones that his family only heard from others. During his years at Fairfield, Harper knew every employee by name. One employee credits Harper for saving his life. The man had recently been diagnosed with diabetes, and Harper, then President of Fairfield and a diabetic himself, gave up his own appointment with a specialist in Hickory so the employee could go and get the help he needed. A thank you note found in Harper's files tells the story of a young factory worker who was injured in a diving accident and became a paraplegic. His mother wrote to thank Harper for his financial gifts and for keeping her son on company insurance, "but most of all, for your visits to Bill." Harper Beall's kindness and generosity were guided by a deep and abiding faith. He was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Lenoir, serving as deacon and elder. Harper suffered from Alzheimer's disease for the last seven years of his life and died at home, surrounded by family The family will receive visitors at Cedar Rock Country Club, Monday, Dec. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Lenoir Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, with Gerrit Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at Belleview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. Special thanks from Harper's family, goes to his caregivers, George Danner, Katie Kaufman, Rosemary Darcy, Sherry Carlton, Michelle Wellman, Tammy Norman and to Caldwell County Hospice. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Greer-McElveen Funeral Home in Lenoir.
