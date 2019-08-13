NEWTON The Rev. Betty June Baxter, 86, of Newton, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville. Born Wednesday, Aug. 31, 1932, she was the daughter of Bunion Floyd Devine and Mary Elizabeth Devine. She gave her whole life to ministry, serving the entire conference worldwide in Romania, Ecuador, Germany, and other countries. She loved to travel and eat out. She is survived by a brother, Kenneth Glen Devine and wife, Martha, of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Scott Elliott Baxter and Kimberly D. Arroyo; several great-grandchildren; and her friend and caregiver, Linda Dills of Greenville, S.C. She was preceded in death by a son, Hugh Baxter Jr.; brothers, Ernest Devine, Ray Devine and Billy Devine; and sisters, Inez Bray, Nellie Simmons, Stella Ikard and Nancy Bumgarner. The funeral will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Living Word Pentecostal Holiness Church in Maiden with the Rev. Faye Penland, the Rev. Dr. Brenda Grasty, and Bishop Michael Ainsworth officiating. Burial will follow at Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the church. Memorials may be made to World Missions Ministry at Cornerstone Conference, 7545 US 29 Brown Summitt, NC 27214. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Baxter family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

Tags

Load entries