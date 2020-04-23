August 10, 1937 - April 21, 2020 Mrs. Phyllis Ann Adkins Baxter, 82, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Baxter was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Hickory, the daughter of the late Cloninger Steele Adkins and Zelma Parlier Adkins. She was a 1955 graduate of Claremont Central High School and earned a business degree from Lenoir-Rhyne College. Mrs. Baxter was retired as a needle arts designer and owner of Pab Designs. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Shelby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dwight S. Adkins. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Larry Ben Baxter of the home; a son, Brent Baxter and wife, Lisa, of Cherryville; a daughter, Amanda Baxter Carr and husband, Curtis, of Richmond, Va.; and five grandchildren, Elizabeth Baxter of Uvalda, Ga., Ben Baxter of Cherryville, Caitlin Carr of Beirut, Lebanon, Baxter Carr of Washington, D.C., and Harrison Carr of Richmond, Va. A private graveside service will be held at Bess Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Wade Dellinger officiating. Burial will be held at Bess Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Ministries of Lincoln County, P.O. Box 423, Lincolnton, NC 28093 or to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150. Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com

