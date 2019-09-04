GRANITE FALLS Patsy Lorraine Simmons Bates, 73, of Granite Falls passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Services will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, in the Chapel of Bass-Smith Granite. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., prior to the services. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
