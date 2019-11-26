HICKORY Mildred Ivalee Fox Bass, 90, of Hickory, passed away peacefully, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born Sept. 11, 1929, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Lester Fox and Deliah Arzulla Boston Fox. Mildred was a former member of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Bass; brother, James Charles Fox; and sisters, Ola F. Martin and Cecile F. Moore. Survivors include her sister, Myrtle F. Robinson of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, (today, Nov. 27), at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC, 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Bass family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Bass family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremations in Hickory, NC.