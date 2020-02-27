November 12, 1927 - February 22, 2020 Frankie Saine Bass, 92, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Nov. 12, 1927, in Catawba County, to the late Edward and Lula Beard Saine. Frankie was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hickory. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thornwell Bass; daughter, Brenda Smith; brother, Richard Saine and sisters, Kate Hines, Ruth Hilton, Deanie Whitner and Betty Wright. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Sandy Anthony and husband, David, of Oak Island; sister, Eva Bass of Conover; son-in-law, Gary Smith of Vale; grandchildren, Gary Smith Jr., Tammy Smith, Kristy A. Eanes and husband, Jimmy, D. Scott Anthony and wife, Brittany, and Jacob L. Anthony and wife, Meredith; great-grandchildren, Chance Smith, Benjamin Anthony, Gracie Eanes and Nolan Anthony. A graveside service to celebrate Frankie's life will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m., at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hickory. The Rev. David Drysdale will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1911 Zion Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. Condolences may be sent to the Bass family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Bass family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Service information
2:00PM
1911 Zion Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
