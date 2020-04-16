June 11, 1937 - April 14, 2020 Humberto Enrique Barrios Sr., 82, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Carolina Rehab of Burke County. Born June 11, 1937, in Panama, he was the son of the late Manuel and Elida Maria Jaen Barrios. Mr. Barrios worked for many years on the port at the Panama Canal before retiring from Century Furniture. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting and joking with his family. He is survived by his wife, Edna Castillero Barrios of the home; children, Amina Barrios Austin of Hickory, Ileana Barrios Queen of Valdese, Humberto Barrios Jr. of Newton, Carlos Enrique Barrios of Conover; six grandchildren; and a future great-grandson. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
A Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates