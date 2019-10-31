VALDESE Mrs. Paulette Dale Barrier, 88, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m., at Drexel Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Barrier family.