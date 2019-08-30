HICKORY Myrna Jean Upchurch Barnette, 80, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, at 3:45 p.m., at Hickory Church of Christ. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 to 3:30 p.m., prior to the servcie. The Barnette family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.