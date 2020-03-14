August 10, 1925 - March 12, 2020 Marjorie Reed Barkley, 94, of Hickory passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Marjorie was born Aug. 10, 1925, as a twin to the late Henry and Pauline McRee Reed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, M. Donald Barkley; three brothers, Bob, Jim and wife, Ruby, as well as Dean Reed; one sister, Sue Reed Franklin; and sister-in-law, Betty Reed, all of Hickory. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Barkley Martin and husband, Larry "Butch", of Hildebran; daughter, Renae Barkley Sutton of Cornelius; grandchildren, Sharon Crump Cline and husband, Carl, of Newton, Alicia Crump Huckabee and husband, Adam, of Hildebran, Graham Sutton and wife, Laura, of White House, Tenn., and Kenzie Sutton of Cornelius; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Savannah and Lily Huckabee, and Scarlett and Emilia Sutton; twin sister, Margaret Reed Spencer and husband, Buck, of Granite Falls, Wanda Reed Childers of Vale; brother, Edwin Reed of Bethlehem. She is also an aunt to many loved nieces and nephews. Marjorie was the most loving and faithful wife to her husband, Don for 56 years. Her unwavering devotion was witnessed during the 12 years she cared for him during his battle with Alzheimer's disease. She loved her daughters and grandchildren unconditionally and was an inspiration to the members of her family by the godly character she exemplified each day. Her patience and kind-heartedness was admired by all who knew her. Marjorie's contagious smile will be missed dearly by her friends and family. As a faithful servant, she was a lifelong member of West Hickory Baptist Church where she taught many children about the Lord in Sunday school and enjoyed her beloved Faithful Workers Sunday school class. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family and many days one could find her reading the Bible or Christian literature as well as solving word searches and crossword puzzles. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at West Hickory Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Frady officiating. A burial service will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Hickory. There will be a receiving of friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. A special thank you would like to be extended to the administration and staff of Trinity Ridge who cared for her in the last five years of her declining health. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to West Hickory Baptist Church, 40 12th St. NW Hickory, NC; or the Alzheimer's Association. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Mar 15
Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
3:00PM
West Hickory Baptist Church
40 12th St NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
1:30PM-3:00PM
1:30PM-3:00PM
West Hickory Baptist Church
40 12th St NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Mar 15
cemetery
Sunday, March 15, 2020
3:30PM
3:30PM
Fairview Cemetery
1741 9th St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
