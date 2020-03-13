August 10, 1925 - March 12, 2020 Marjorie Reed Barkley, 94, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milas D. Barkley. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family.

