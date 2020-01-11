HICKORY Cecil "Henry" Barker, 82, of Hickory died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born, December 4, 1937, he was the son of Cecil Hobgood Barker and Beulah Mae Barker. He is survived by his wife, Lavonne Smithey Barker of the home; three daughters, Julie Caldwell and husband, Daniel, of Hickory, Karen Walton and husband, Geary of Mississippi, Lesa Spake and husband Mike of Conover; son, Patrick Barker and wife, Lisa of Hickory; sister, Nancy Bowman of Charlotte; brother, Reggie Barker and wife, Pat, of South Carolina; and six grandchildren John Russell, Danielle, Jaman, Derrick, Tyler, and Jensen survive him. His parents, Cecil Hobgood Barker and Beulah Mae Price Barker preceded him in death. Henry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a disciple of God. He worked for Duke Power for 36 years, drove a truck all of his life, and owned Friendly Family Restaurant in Statesville. The funeral will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Chris Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Barker family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
